Netlist (NLST) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.41. Netlist shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 205869 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Netlist in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Netlist from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -1.14.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. equities analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

