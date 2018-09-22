Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co LLC

Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.99, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.55 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.07, for a total transaction of $405,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,195 shares of company stock valued at $112,897,508. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

