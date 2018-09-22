Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UEPS. ValuEngine cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $7.65 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 6,090 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,931.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 20,790 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $179,417.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,224.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,880 shares of company stock valued at $461,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 531,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 51.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

