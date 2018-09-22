Natixis Has $710,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $50.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

