Natixis Has $670,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Natixis grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $79.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.