Natixis Boosts Position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Shaw Communications Inc Class B were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 601.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 94,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 320.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 131,138 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 1.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,581,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,067,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 11.4% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 175,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE SJR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

