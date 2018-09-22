Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,350,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth approximately $16,956,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ASGN news, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 1,278 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $117,639.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,457.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ASGN opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

