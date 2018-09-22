Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in iShares MSCI Sweden Index (EWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden Index (BMV:EWD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 255.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 145,045 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 550.2% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 84,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 25.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 240,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 65.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV EWD opened at $33.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden Index has a 1-year low of $588.45 and a 1-year high of $665.15.

