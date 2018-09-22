Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 67,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 98,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,472,000 after purchasing an additional 596,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 133.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $13,034,782.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,455.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,479 shares of company stock worth $82,082,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

