Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Shares Down 18% After Analyst Downgrade

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s share price traded down 18% during mid-day trading on Friday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 50 to GBX 40. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Moss Bros Group traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 38.12 ($0.50). 115,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 86,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

About Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

