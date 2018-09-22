Morguard North American (MRG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

MRG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Morguard North American had a return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 177.90%. The firm had revenue of C$59.97 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

