Morgan Stanley (MS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While the company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management operations, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will continue to support revenues, slowdown in debt underwriting will likely hurt the company's investment banking performance to some extent. Also, because of the company's continued investment in franchise, expenses are likely to remain elevated. Thus, higher costs are expected to hurt bottom line growth in the near term.”

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,224,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,853. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.