Morgan Stanley Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Price Target to $73.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $76,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $138,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.