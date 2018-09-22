Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.79% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $104,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 656,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,817,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $188.29 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $151.93 and a 52 week high of $198.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

