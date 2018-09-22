Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in CONMED Co. (CNMD) Stock

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of CONMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,184,000 after buying an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,372,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,992,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CONMED by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 266,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 69,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares in the company, valued at $120,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $292,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $639,565 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

