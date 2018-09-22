Monetha Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $1.01 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00281207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.06793032 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,971,923 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

