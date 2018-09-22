MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Director Purchases $55,600.00 in Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) Director James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 18th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $27,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $54,820.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, James Christopher Hunt bought 2,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, James Christopher Hunt bought 125,000 shares of MMA Capital Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,250,000.00.

MMA Capital Management stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.31. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 32.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 127.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MMA Capital Management stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of MMA Capital Management worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

