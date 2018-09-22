Mitzi P. Conn Sells 15,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CPE opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after buying an additional 3,218,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after buying an additional 2,256,780 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 2,618,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,307,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,098 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

