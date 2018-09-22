Minex (MINEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Minex has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Minex has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00282126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.78 or 0.06812478 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Minex Profile

Minex’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Minex is minexteam.com . Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minex Token Trading

Minex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.