Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading Down 73.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 85.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 73.2% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $700,379.00 and approximately $31,419.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00280747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00154111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.17 or 0.06545807 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,720,350 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

