Mimecast (MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

MIME stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -221.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.71 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Murray sold 213,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $8,848,124.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,734,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,349,791.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,262,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,522,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 499,679 shares of company stock valued at $20,350,180. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

