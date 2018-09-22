Millennium Management LLC Sells 120,283 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,283 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $42,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 45.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 195.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 51.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 282,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $304,078.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,246. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.28.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

