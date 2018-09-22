Millennium Management LLC Buys 99,114 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13,075.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,114 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A were worth $40,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $465.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $350.50 and a 1 year high of $488.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

