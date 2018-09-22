Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $114.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $874.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $3,154,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,739,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,999.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 650,042 shares of company stock worth $71,264,850. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Nomura set a $118.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

