Micron Technology (MU) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 54.94% and a net margin of 46.51%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 209.9% during the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 151,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.