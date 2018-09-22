Micron Technology (MU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Micron is under pressure due to the implementation of Trump’s tariff on Chinese goods. The company’s heavy dependence on China makes us apprehensive. Increasing competition in the industry remains a concern for the company. The merger of Western Digital and SanDisk also sounds an alarm bell for the company, as the combined entity will capture a large share of the SSD technology market. Moreover, NAND flash pricing is currently on a decline due to oversupply and weaker-than-expected growth in end-market demand. Therefore, decline in prices will put the company’s NAND revenues and margins under pressure. However, Micron is expected to keep gaining from the DRAM boom which is here to stay, at least in the near term. Growing adoption of SSD from PC manufacturers and data-center operators will further boost the top-line. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index in the year to date period.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.80.

MU opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 54.94%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

