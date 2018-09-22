Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

NYSE KORS opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.11. Michael Kors has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $12,837,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $10,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,840 shares of company stock worth $58,216,002. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 308.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $176,599,000 after buying an additional 2,003,044 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 109.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $117,457,000 after buying an additional 923,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 351.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,990 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after buying an additional 554,253 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the second quarter valued at about $31,418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,939 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $741,120,000 after buying an additional 465,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.