Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 14,685 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.8% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

