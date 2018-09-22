Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Increases Position in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 84,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 924,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 894,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 303,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.26 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

