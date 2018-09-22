MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,864 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tech Data worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECD. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 11.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,677,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,774,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.