Methode Electronics (MEI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.