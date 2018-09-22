Merck KGaA (MRK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.71 ($114.78).

MRK stock opened at €87.16 ($101.35) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

