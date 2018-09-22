Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.16. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 348.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

