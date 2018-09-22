Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,879 shares of company stock worth $20,941,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

