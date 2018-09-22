Medical Facilities Corp (DR) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:DR traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 115,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,322. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$12.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.44 million for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

