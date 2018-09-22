MB Financial (MBFI) & Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Critical Comparison

MB Financial (NASDAQ: BDGE) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get MB Financial alerts:

MB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MB Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares MB Financial and Bridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MB Financial $1.04 billion 3.90 $304.04 million $2.39 20.13 Bridge Bancorp $167.95 million 4.12 $20.53 million N/A N/A

MB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of MB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of MB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MB Financial and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MB Financial 27.78% 7.92% 1.06% Bridge Bancorp 12.39% 7.83% 0.77%

Volatility & Risk

MB Financial has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MB Financial and Bridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MB Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00 Bridge Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

MB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $47.74, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than MB Financial.

Summary

MB Financial beats Bridge Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit. Its commercial banking products also comprise deposit and treasury management products and services, such as Internet banking products, investment sweep and zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, ATM access, telephone banking, lockboxes, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, information reporting, wire transfers, vault services, remote deposit capture, and checking accounts; capital markets and international banking services; and credit, deposit, and treasury management services for real estate operators and investors. In addition, this segment offers loans to equipment lessors; retail banking services; cards and bank sponsorships; and wealth management solutions. The Leasing segment provides lease originations and related services. This segment's lease portfolio consists of computer systems, satellite equipment, and medical equipment, as well as general manufacturing, industrial, construction, and transportation equipment. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential mortgage loans for sale to investors. The company offers its products and services through 86 banking offices in the Chicago metropolitan area; and 129 ATMs. MB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of January 29, 2018, the company operated 44 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.