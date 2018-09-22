Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $404,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21,991.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MasTec were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,191,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ opened at $45.80 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

