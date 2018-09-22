Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Receives $25.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $631,200. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,356,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,757,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264,933 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,045 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 107.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.