Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Heico Corp (HEI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Heico by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,000,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 159,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heico by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,540,000 after acquiring an additional 313,926 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Heico by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 914,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 183,080 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Heico by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Heico by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 603,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Heico from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Heico to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Heico to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $147,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $334,668.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,006.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $845,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $94.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. Heico had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

