Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,023,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,407,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,845,000 after buying an additional 123,350 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 3,153,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 367,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,423,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 119,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,567,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 821,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Deutsche Bank cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.28. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

