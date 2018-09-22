Markston International LLC Acquires 3,021 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Markston International LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.40 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

