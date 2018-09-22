Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Receives $88.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $85.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

