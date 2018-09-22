ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Stake Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,704 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 213.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $170,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $229,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

