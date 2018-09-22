Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 7,500 Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 306,311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Williams Companies by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 246,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,645 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,657,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

WMB stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.87%.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

