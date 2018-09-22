Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 21,907 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 167,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $151.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

