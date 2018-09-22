MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $20,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,453,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 838,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $112,052.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,844 shares of company stock worth $191,393 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $34.00 price target on Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:ATI opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 2.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.