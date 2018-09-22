MAI Capital Management Invests $226,000 in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Stock

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $106,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $69.76 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

