Macquarie Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TMAC Resources (TMR)

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Macquarie currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMR. Desjardins raised shares of TMAC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.97.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TMR opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$11.50.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). TMAC Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 44.33%. The company had revenue of C$43.30 million during the quarter.

In other TMAC Resources news, insider Gilbert John Frederick Lawson sold 6,551 shares of TMAC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.69, for a total transaction of C$30,724.19.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.