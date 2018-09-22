Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 92,144 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $104,343.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,862,212.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $1,420,196.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,642.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

