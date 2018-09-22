Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TUR opened at $22.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.66.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

